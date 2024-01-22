LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Twenty months after deadly Uvalde school shooting, multiple investigations have yet to be released

The U.S. Department of Justice just released its investigation into law enforcement’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School. But at least three other investigations have not yet been released to the public.

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Department of Public Safety officers hold a press conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Uvalde. Twenty one people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School, where two teachers and 19 students were killed. - Texas Tribune / Sergio Flores
Texas Tribune / Sergio Flores
Texas Department of Public Safety officers hold a press conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Uvalde. Twenty one people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School, where two teachers and 19 students were killed.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Nearly 20 months after Texas’ deadliest school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, multiple investigations into the delayed police and medical response have yet to be released to the public.

On Thursday, the Justice Department released findings from its investigation into law enforcement’s response to the May 24, 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The 575-page federal report focused on how 376 law enforcement officers from various agencies responded to the shooting. Federal officials concluded that failures in leadership and training contributed to law enforcement's response, which has long been heavily criticized.

Video footage from that day shows law enforcement officers remained in the school hallway as a gunman fired indiscriminately into two fourth-grade classrooms. It took 77 minutes before law enforcement confronted and killed the shooter, who was an 18-year-old with an AR-15-style rifle.

Since the massacre, families and the media have fought for transparency and an explanation for why the police response was so delayed and chaotic.

But at least three separate investigations into the massacre have not yet been released, including records from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a criminal investigation from the Uvalde County District Attorney’s office and the City of Uvalde’s independent investigation.

More than a dozen news organizations — including The Texas Tribune — have sued the DPS, alleging that the state police have unlawfully withheld those records, which include body camera footage and emergency communications. A Travis County state district judge ordered last November that the DPS release the records within 20 days. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal on behalf of the agency on Dec. 8, so that case remains ongoing.

Part of that investigation was a medical analysis to determine whether any of those killed at Robb Elementary might have survived if police and medical assistance arrived sooner. Records obtained by the Washington Post, the Texas Tribune and ProPublica showed that communication lapses among medical responders delayed treatment for victims. Four victims had heartbeats when they were rescued from the school and died later that day.

DPS Chief Medical Officer Mark Escott, who also serves as EMS medical director for the City of Austin, said in a statement that the Uvalde DA’s office informed him last August that they were “moving in a different direction” and no longer wanted the medical analysis.

“At this time, I have no knowledge of what, if any, medical analysis will be included in the (DPS) report,” Escott said.

The DPS did not respond to the Tribune’s request for comment about when its report will be made public.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell already received those DPS records, which she says will be used to conduct the criminal investigation into the police failures during the shooting.

Her office has said it would use the report from the Texas Rangers, a specialized investigative arm of the state DPS, to determine whether to charge anyone with a crime. Mitchell has supported DPS’ position of not publicly releasing those records, arguing that disclosing them could jeopardize any criminal charges.

Mitchell did not respond to a request for comment and her office has yet to file any criminal charges.

The ongoing investigation has prompted a legal battle between the city and county. Uvalde city officials filed a lawsuit last year seeking access to DPS records so that the municipality could release its own report. The lawsuit said that the lack of access is impeding the city’s independent investigator from determining whether any disciplinary actions were needed. The city hired Jesse Prado of JPPI Investigations, LLC to conduct the internal affairs inquiry, which would include the city’s police department.

What has been released

The first report released to the public on the school shooting came out in July 2022 from the Texas House Committee.

The 77-page report stated that the 376 law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting were devoid of clear leadership, basic communication and sufficient urgency to take down the gunman, who was ultimately shot and killed after a U.S. Border Patrol team entered the classroom where most of the victims were shot. None of the law enforcement officers entered the classroom for more than an hour after the shooting began.

While other reports placed the blame squarely on Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo, the House report was the first to also criticize the inaction of state and federal law enforcement.

Several law enforcement officers resigned or were fired in the months following the shooting. Arredondo was fired by the school board in August 2022 amid public criticism of the disastrous police response. According to the school district’s active-shooter protocol, Arredondo was the incident commander. But Arredondo repeatedly defended himself saying he did not consider himself to be in charge. Uvalde school officials then suspended all of the police department's activities. Last March, the district named a new police chief and has since rebuilt the department’s staff.

After completing its internal investigation — which has not been made public — of how seven of its troopers responded to the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, the highest-ranking state trooper to respond to the shooting. Body camera footage released by the Uvalde Police Department shows that he was outside the school within four minutes of the shooting. A second Texas Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell, was terminated last January. Kindell appealed the decision by requesting a meeting with DPS Director Steve McCraw.

DPS has so far refused to hear the appeal, and Kindell remains on paid leave while that appeal is pending. Another state trooper, Crimson Elizondo, resigned before the investigation was resolved. She was hired by Uvalde CISD’s police department but then fired after community members criticized the hiring. The remaining four officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of the shooting, stepped down about six months after the shooting.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Body recovered in Rio Grande near Eagle Pass' disputed Shelby Park

By Sanford Nowlin

A view of the Rio Grande from Shelby Park in July 2023.

Ken Paxton paid $2.3 million to defense lawyers for impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, talks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, before starting the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

San Antonio ISD will resume classes on Monday after system failures

By Sanford Nowlin

SAISD shuttered all of its campuses last week over heating system failures.

Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also in News

Alamo Colleges reschedules Nikki Giovanni speaking event

By Sanford Nowlin

Giovanni was originally scheduled to speak at San Antonio College this Tuesday.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez says he would have voted for ceasefire resolution

By Michael Karlis

City Councilman Manny Pelaez now claims that he decided to remove his signature from a memo calling for a special meeting to debate a ceasefire resolution after receiving a phone call from two prominent members of the Muslim community, according to the San Antonio Report.

CPS Energy bringing on another 150 megawatts of solar power

By Sanford Nowlin

CPS Energy already has 551 megawatts of solar capacity in operation.

San Antonio ISD will resume classes on Monday after system failures

By Sanford Nowlin

SAISD shuttered all of its campuses last week over heating system failures.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us