Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Two Bexar County Jail inmates died in two days, both of apparent medical issues

Last year, at least 24 people died while in custody of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A deputy at the Bexar County Jail checks in on inmates using a digital system meant to improve accountability. - Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A deputy at the Bexar County Jail checks in on inmates using a digital system meant to improve accountability.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include the correct number of Bexar County Jail deaths tabulated by the Texas Justice Initiative.

Two inmates were found dead in their cells at Bexar County Jail over two days' time, according to the Express-News.

Duane Ventimiglia, 40, and Francisco Javier Salinas, 41, both died after suffering medical episodes, the daily reports, citing officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Authorities reported Ventimiglia's death Thursday and Salinas' the following day.

Ventimiglia was locked up on criminal trespass charges and scheduled to appear for a hearing the day he was discovered, the paper reports. His bond had been lowered to $25 from $1,000.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determine Ventimiglia's precise cause of death. However, jail officials told the Express-News the man appeared to have succumbed to complications from a history of substance abuse.

Salinas, who'd been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge, had a "history of several chronic conditions" requiring constant care, the sheriff's office told the daily. BCSO authorities said they were aware of his medical issues at intake.

Jail officials said Salinas appeared to have experienced a medical episode while in his cell, which worsened by withdrawal symptoms, according to the report.

In a statement supplied to the Express-News, Sheriff Javier Salazar said the jail has experienced an upswing in the number of inmates with severe medical issues and those experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms. He said the jail implemented new safeguards for prisoners undergoing detox, adding that "we will become more stringent on who we medically accept into our facility."

Even so, reform groups have levied criticism at the Bexar County Jail and other lockups around Texas, arguing that far too many people end up in cells and subjected to risk because of drug dependency and mental-health issues.

“It’s not because of any one factor,” Michele Deitch, a distinguished UT-Austin law school lecturer who specializes in jail and prison oversight issues, told the Current in 2021 amid a rise in statewide jail deaths. “It’s about who we’re locking up, how long we’re locking them up, why we’re locking them up and how they’re housed.”

Last year, at least 18 inmates died while in BCSO custody, according to the Texas Justice Initiative (TJI). Full jail death numbers from this year aren't yet available, according to the nonprofit criminal justice data group.

In 2022, BCSO recorded 14 deaths, and in 2021, it recorded 17, according to TJI. From 2005 through 2019, the sheriff's office recorded fewer than 10 inmate deaths annually, the data show.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Social media roasts City of San Antonio for clip on how to get to NIOSA amid construction

By Michael Karlis

Public Works began the South Alamo project in March and expects to wrap up construction by early 2025.

Study: San Antonio metro has nation's highest percentage of family-owned businesses

By Michael Karlis

Historic Market Square is among the many San Antonio spots full of family-owned businesses.

South Texas congressional candidate raffles off firearm to raise money

By Michael Karlis

Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera holds up a replica Romanian RPK his campaign is raffling off.

Layoffs and upheaval at Texas universities spur fear as lawmakers continue DEI crackdown

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell on April 18, 2022.

Texas Nationalist Movement warns Civil War film could become reality in near future

By Michael Karlis

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

Court rules State Bar of Texas can pursue disciplinary action against Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Ken Paxton (right) has used public funds to promote the interests of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Mexico says it will give legal help to those swept up by Texas' 'show me your papers law'

By Sanford Nowlin

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum crawl through razor wire on the banks of the Rio Grande River to enter the U.S. and turn themselves in to authorities.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us