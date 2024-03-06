FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Undercover TABC agents on the prowl in Texas' spring break party spots

Dozens of TABC agents will fan out across Lone Star State liquor stores, bars and on beaches to bust minors consuming booze and businesses that sell to them.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 2:43 pm

TABC agents visited South Padre in mid-February to educate business owners about avoiding underage liquor sales.
Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
TABC agents visited South Padre in mid-February to educate business owners about avoiding underage liquor sales.
Underage spring breakers, consider yourselves warned: the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission isn't just watching — its agents are working undercover.

Dozens of TABC agents will fan out across Lone Star State liquor stores, bars and on beaches over spring break to catch underage drinkers and bust businesses that sell to minors, agency officials revealed Wednesday.

“The spring festival season, including spring break and a number of other popular events across the state, is among the busiest times for alcohol retailers,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said in a statement. “Each year, TABC makes it a point to empower our retailers to identify some of the most common violations and take steps to help people keep their businesses and communities safe.”

The TABC has been planning for spring break since mid-February, when agents gave retailers in the party hotspot of South Padre Island a chance to learn how to best avoid underage liquor sales, officials added.

“The ultimate goal is not to penalize retailers who are doing their best to conduct business during a busy time,” Graham said. "What we want to do first and foremost is to ensure they have the tools they need to operate successfully while keeping their customers safe.”

Businesses caught selling alcohol to those under 21 could face a civic fine or suspension of their liquor license. What's more, employees who sell liquor to minors can also be charged with a class A misdemeanor punishable by a $4,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

March 6, 2024

