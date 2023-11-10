University of Texas at San Antonio students call for Middle East ceasefire during walkout

click to enlarge
Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio march through the Sombrilla plaza at the school's main campus Thursday.
Roughly 100 University of Texas San Antonio students braved the rain Thursday to protest against what they say is Israel's unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory as the Middle East conflict dragged into its 35th day.
At noon, students walked out of class and headed to the Sombrilla plaza at UTSA's main campus in Northwest San Antonio. Many carried signs calling for a ceasefire and decrying the rising death toll among civilians in Gaza.
"My main message here is for everyone to stand together," computer science student Adam Doud, who has family in the West Bank, told the crowd. "You see the flying body limbs. You see the brains being exposed. You see the kids that are dying and mothers wailing. I hope those pictures haunt you at night. I hope you see them in your sleep, asking you why you couldn't do anything."
More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and another 200 taken hostage during a brutal Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. In response, the Israel Defense Forces have relentlessly bombarded Gaza, killing 10,305 Palestinians, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health told CNN this week
The crowd chants "Free, free Palestine" and "Viva, viva Palestina" during the student-led protest.
The diverse group of students included both those of Palestinian descent and some from the Jewish community. They chanted slogans including "Biden, Biden, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," and "Viva, viva Palestina."
Students also chanted "From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free," a controversial slogan some have called antisemitic, arguing that it insinuates Israel should no longer exist.
However, Jewish sociology student Lauren — who asked only to be identified by her first name out of fear of retribution from some family members — said being pro-Palestine isn't antisemitic.
"I don't think speaking up against the atrocities that are going on in Palestine right now makes you antisemitic," she said. "Trying to frame it as that is just a way to silence people. The idea that Israel speaks for all Jewish people actually harms Jewish people, and there are real, material consequences for Jewish people who speak out against Israel from Zionist communities."
UTSA student Kira Stuttr gives a brief history lesson from a Palestinian perspective on the founding of Israel at Thursday's protest.
Since the conflict in the Middle East began more than a month ago, tensions have spilled over onto U.S. college campuses, the halls of Congress and even San Antonio City Council.
Congressman Joaquin Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, has faced criticism from activists for declining to sign onto the Cease Fire Now Resolution circulated in the U.S. House. In contrast, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat representing both downtown San Antonio and Austin, is one of the 24 members of Congress who did sign on in support.
Meanwhile, on City Council, District 1's Sukh Kaur, District 2's Jalen-McKee Rodriguez and District 5's Teri Castillo have called for a ceasefire
. However, Mayor Ron Nirenberg has balked at entertaining the idea of considering such a resolution on the dais.
"People feel like by speaking out against Israel, you're speaking out against Judaism," Lauren said. "That's not the case at all. A Jewish value, the main value of Passover, is toppling oppression and speaking for up the oppressed. And as a Jew, it's our responsibility to free everybody."
