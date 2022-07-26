Uvalde school board asks Gov. Abbott to convene Texas legislature to pass new assault rifle rule

The 18-year-old gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting used an assault rifle to carry out the massacre.

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 11:59 am

A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.
Uvalde's school board issued a resolution Monday asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the state legislature so lawmakers can raise the legal age for buying assault rifles from 18 to 21, the Texas Tribune reports.

The request, which the Tribune describes as "largely symbolic," comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman used an assault rifle to slay 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District passed the resolution with a unanimous vote, according to the Tribune. They also voted to push back the start of the school year from Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 to implement more campus security measures.

In a written statement provided to the Tribune, an Abbott spokesperson said the Republican governor has "taken immediate action to address all aspects” of the Robb Elementary shooting. “More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions," the statement also said.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to vote on firing district police Chief Pete Arredondo over the weekend. However, trustees postponed that vote at the request of Arredondo's attorney.

Arredondo has taken heated criticism for his leadership during the law-enforcement response to the shooting. Officers waited 77 minutes to breach a classroom at the school and kill the gunman.

