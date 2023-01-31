Winter Storm Warning expands to Bexar County, bringing freezing temps to San Antonio

Almost every school district in Bexar County except Southside ISD has cancelled classes Tuesday.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 10:39 am

Looks like San Antonio didn't dodge the freeze that settled over the Texas Hill Country after all.

Overnight, the National Weather Service expanded its Winter Storm Warning to include Bexar County. The NWS also pushed its Winter Weather Advisory south of San Antonio to include Atascosa, Karnes, DeWitt and Lavaca counties.

Unlike Monday’s forecast, the NWS now expects temperatures to drop below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night. Downtown San Antonio could see up to a quarter inch of ice, while residents in far north Bexar County — outside Loop 1604 — could experience up to a half an inch of ice as freezing rain persists, according to the NWS.

The winter storm stretching from San Antonio to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex should dissipate Thursday morning, however. The NWS said it expects to lift its Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory at 6 a.m. Thursday with highs to hitting the 50s and 60s late in the week.

The cold snap has led almost every school district in Bexar County, with the exception of Southside ISD, to cancel classes Tuesday.

