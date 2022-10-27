Women at San Antonio's UIW accuse school's athletics program of 'inequality and inequity'

At least 25 current athletes across five UIW sports have retweeted the text of a speech accusing the sports program of unfair treatment.

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 1:25 pm

click to enlarge The two soccers players allege that the team was forced to travel 500 miles by bus to a match in Louisiana while the school chartered a plane for the football team. - Facebook / University of the Incarnate Word
Facebook / University of the Incarnate Word
The two soccers players allege that the team was forced to travel 500 miles by bus to a match in Louisiana while the school chartered a plane for the football team.
Players from the University of the Incarnate Word's women's soccer team allege that there's growing trend of "inequality and inequity" in the school's athletics department, the Express-News reports.

Tho unidentified embers of the Cardinals' women's soccer team made the allegations when addressing the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, according to the daily. 

Margie Olivares, a former media relations coordinator for UIW's athletic department shared a version of the approximately 2,500-word speech on Twitter, and as of Wednesday evening, it had been retweeted by at least 25 current athletes across five UIW sports, the Express-News reports.
UIW's athletic department didn't offer an immediate response to the Current's request for comment.

In the text of the speech, the women from UIW soccer program said their team took a 500-mile bus trip to Thibodaux, Louisiana, for an Oct. 14 match against Nicholls State on Oct. 14, while the college chartered a plane for the football team's game against the same opponent.

Players also said that each member of the women's soccer team is allocated just one pair of cleats for the entirety of a 19-game season.

"Our solution was to tape and superglue them back together every weekend," the speech reads. "D1 institution with super glued cleats, how are we expected to succeed?"

Despite the players' concerns, UIW deputy athletic director DaShena Stevens assured the women that Texas' largest catholic University is Title IX compliant, the Express-News reported, citing a recording of the exchange.

Even so, the school began scheduling half-hour followup meetings between Athletic Director Richard Duran, senior staff and committee members from each sport, the daily reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

Trending

John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean Next Generation Motors will begin assembly on the Model JZD in January.

Top San Antonio Express-News reporter fired after complaint from Bexar judge hopeful Trish DeBerry

By Sanford Nowlin

Bruce Selcraig, 67, has written for The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine and Smithsonian and worked as a staff investigative reporter with Sports Illustrated.

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales calls out rival for TV ads claiming he won't prosecute drug cases

By Sanford Nowlin

Incumbent DA Joe Gonzales (left), a Democrat, is running against Republican Marc LaHood.

Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.

Also in News

Little improved Texas grid still vulnerable to winter weather, new federal report says

By Michael Karlis

There would be an excess demand of 18,100 megawatts if the state faces a scenario similar to Winter Storm Uri, according to a new report.

New study ranks Texas 46th in the nation for voting access, a decline from the prior year

By Sanford Nowlin

Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.

Nearly 1 in 5 Texas voters could identify as LGBTQ+ by 2040, study says

By Michael Karlis

According to the research, nearly 30% of all voters born after 1997 will identify as LGBTQ+.

Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us