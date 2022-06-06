1990s film star and MTV VJ Pauly Shore stops at LOL Comedy Club for one night of stand-up this week

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club "I was in the West Hollywood Cub Scouts as a kid," Shore told Rolling Stone earlier this year when they asked him about his newfound fame on TikTok.

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore might not be the same hot commodity he was in the early 1990s when he was making movies likeandand working as an MTV VJ, but The Weasel managed to accumulate enough fan support to last him the rest of his career.Now 54, Shore continues to do what he's done since he was 17 years old — entertain audiences from the stage as a stand-up comedian. And he still gets random movie gigs every now and then.This year, Shore — and we're not making this up — loaned his voice to Pinocchio in the English dub of a Russian-Hungarian animated film calledThe role eventually turned Shore into whatcalled "a Gen-Z LGBTQ icon on TikTok," mostly because Gen Z has no idea who Shore is and because Shore's line delivery in the movie's trailer led TikTok users to create memes suggesting the actor voicing the character was gay."I was in the West Hollywood Cub Scouts as a kid," Shore toldearlier this year when they asked him about his newfound fame on TikTok. "[I've] been around the gay community my whole life."