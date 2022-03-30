After two-year hiatus, LGBTQ events return to Fiesta San Antonio

Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

All of these events are organized to raise funds for queer nonprofits.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 5:34 pm

Folkloric drag queens show off their smiles at a past edition of Fiesta Cornyation. - FACEBOOK / CORNYATION
Facebook / Cornyation
Folkloric drag queens show off their smiles at a past edition of Fiesta Cornyation.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Fiesta San Antonio events were mostly cancelled the past two years. This year, Fiesta returns with a full roster of festivities including those sponsored by organizations in the LGBTQ community.

Below is a list of events organized to help raise funds for queer nonprofits.

Friday, April 1
Webb Party

The San Antonio AIDS Foundation’s 2022 WEBB Party theme is “Celestial Dreams, A Night in the Zodiac” at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, April 1. Costumes strongly encouraged. The evening will include stellar performers, celestial decor and roaming entertainment. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

Guests can opt to pay General Admission or extra for a “VIP Experience.” In either case there will be food, libations and plenty of entertainment. Ten restaurants including Tio Pelon’s Salsita, Toro Kitchen, Magnolia Pancake Haus, and the SAAF Kitchen will provide tasty treats for partygoers. All proceeds benefit the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

$75 (general admission), $175 (VIP), $800 (party of 4), 7-11 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary’s St., tickets available online.

Sunday, April 3
The Chili Queens Cook-Off

The Chili Queens Cook-Off is an official Fiesta San Antonio Event presented by the Happy Foundation with donations benefiting the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and The Thrive Youth Center. The Happy Foundation, located in the Bonham Exchange building, is San Antonio’s LGBTQ archive.

Due to COVID the event will be a bit different this year. instead of a traditional chili competition, the Bonham will be bringing in a previous winner to give out chili samples.

There will be live music with the Jimmy Spacek Band featuring RB Blackstone. The Bonham Babes will be doing special numbers to honor some of the Chili Queens VIPs for all their help and accomplishments. The night finishes off with Fiesta’s tackiest competition, giving out the Woochie award for the Tackiest Queen.

This event is 18+ only.

Free, 3-8 p.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham Street, bonhamexchange.com.

Tuesday, April 5
Pride Ride to NIOSA

Gay Night at Night in Old San Antonio returns on Tuesday, April 5 with the Annual Pride Ride Shuttle from the Main Avenue Strip to the gates of NIOSA and back. Shuttle runs 5-10:30 p.m.. Cost is $5 roundtrip. Proceeds benefit Pride San Antonio. Wristbands can be purchased at the Annex, Knockout Sports Bar, Heat Nightclub, the Queendom, Essence Bar, Luther’s Cafe and Sparky’s Pub. Proceeds benefit Pride San Antonio.

Tuesday-Thursday, April 5-7
Fiesta Cornyation

Fiesta Cornyation has been proclaimed by its organizers as Fiesta’s “raunchiest, cheapest event with a purpose.”  This year’s show, The Court Of Frenetic Frantic Kingdoms, will be reigned over by “His Royal Heinous” King Anchovy LV, Jesse Mata.

The extravaganza is part drag show, part satirical revue, part beer hall bawdy-fest. Since becoming a non-profit organization, Cornyation has donated over $3 million to local charities.

Beneficiaries of the event are San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS, and Thrive Youth Center. Additionally, Cornyation will award Robert Rehm scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in a theater arts-related field.

$15-$45, 10 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St.,Tickets are available at the Empire/Majestic Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday, April 6
Fiesta Frenzy

Celebrate Fiesta with an evening featuring the city’s premier drag performers at San Antonio’s Fiesta Frenzy, hosted by the Mistresses of Ceremonies Eryca Daniels and Autumn Summers. The show features performances by Layla LaRue, Kourtney Devereau, Lynn-Z Andrews, Taryn Taylor, Tonica Cavali, Sasha Cavali, Natalie Cutrone McCall, Donet McKim, Ka’alyah McKim Diamond, Dakota Whitney, and Alannah Davis. Opening act by Reese McKenna. Benefit for San Antonio students pursuing careers in the arts.

$20 (presale) and $25 (door), 7:30 p.m., Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, PrideSanAntonio.org.

Friday, April 8
Battle of Flowers After Party

The Battle of Flowers Parade passes along Alamo Plaza in front of the Menger Hotel, an area where the queer community traditionally gather to watch to the parade. After the parade, many revelers head over to the Bonham Exchange for an unofficial after party that continues until the early evening.

Free, 11 a.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., bonhamexchange.com.

Saturday, April 9
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

The 8th Annual Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil masquerade party will benefit Fiesta Youth, a nonprofit that offers peer support, friendship, enrichment activities for LGBTQ Youth. Masks are encouraged.

The party will be held at the Betty Kelso Center inside the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Guests will enjoy cocktails and appetizers along with a full roster of entertainment including the e7 Band, DJ Rook, singer-songwriter Laura Marie, DFNTLY Entertainment, and the Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones Dance Team.

This is a 21+ fundraising event only.

$100 (general admission), $125 (all-inclusive VIP ticket to the event with admission to event one hour early at 6 p.m.), $225 (two all-inclusive VIP tickets), after March 30, all ticket prices increase $25.00 for each level, 7 p.m.-midnight, Betty Kelso Center at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place., tickets are available online.

Trending

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

