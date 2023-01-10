Contemporary at Blue Star Receives $500,000 Grant from Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Contemporary at Blue Star Dedicated to inspiring and engaging the public through contemporary art, admission to The Contemporary is always free.

The Contemporary at Blue Star — San Antonio’s oldest contemporary art nonprofit — has received the largest grant since its inception in 1986, a $500,000 award from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation.The financial gift will fund the Contemporary’s mission of engaging the community through contemporary art and involving the public in current sociocultural discussions through its exhibitions, events and educational programs. Always free, the Contemporary hosts no permanent exhibitions, instead prioritizing innovation and keeping pace with larger conversations happening in art.Part of the grant will be used to improve the Contemporary’s MOSAIC Student Artist Program. The after-school, tuition-free visual arts program helps high school students build careers as professional artists, combining studio learning with insights into the business side of art. The program's studio and gallery will be renovated into a multi-use hub for MOSAIC and for community arts education programs.“This gift is simply transformative, and we are so excited about the future as we plan for an endowment and the next 36 years,” the Contemporary’s Board Chair Patty Ortiz said in a statement.Propelled by a branding transformation in 2022, the Contemporary is continuing forward with its fruitful growth as a cultural institution in San Antonio. Momentum for the Contemporary’s ongoing strategic and organizational expansion will no doubt be accelerated with the financial donation.