Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome

The Hollywood star may announce that the Alamodome will the host the XFL's championship game, according to one source.

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 5:02 pm

click to enlarge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife and business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the fledgling XFL for $15 million in August of 2020. - Courtesy Photo / Mana Mobile
Courtesy Photo / Mana Mobile
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife and business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the fledgling XFL for $15 million in August of 2020.
In what appears to be a last-minute bid to move tickets, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Twitter that he'll be at the Alamodome Sunday to watch the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas take on the St. Louis BattleHawks. “Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion, and second chances,” said the Hollywood star, who's part owner of the revamped football league. “I’ll be attending all four games this weekend.”

While at the Alamodome, Johnson is expected to announce that the venue will host the XFL’s championship game, KSAT reporter RJ Marquez also tweeted, citing an unnamed source.
The newly formed Brahmas will take on the BattleHawks at the Alamodome at 2 p.m. Sunday. The nationally televised game will air on ABC.

Johnson, RedBird Capital and the actor's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia purchased the flatlined XFL for $15 million in August 2020, rebranding the teams and relaunching the league for the 2023 season, according to KSAT.

The reincarnated XFL is based out of Arlington, Texas. With teams and players practicing and living in North Texas, the league has rolled out major last-minute effort to drum up interest among Alamo City residents.

However, San Antonio sports fans have been burned by the failure of other semi-pro football leagues, most recently the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. It's unclear just how ready they'll be to embrace yet another — even one with Hollywood star power behind it.

Stay tuned.

