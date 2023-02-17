Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome

“Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion, and second chances,” said the Hollywood star, who's part owner of the revamped football league. “I’ll be attending all four games this weekend.”
Pumped to see all our players light it up in our league of grit, passion and second chances. I’ll be attending all four games this weekend. Man I’m excited for our players. Don’t forget @MarquetteKing too!🦵🏾🏈 #XFL #player54 https://t.co/Z4L1vpsxNf
While at the Alamodome, Johnson is expected to announce that the venue will host the XFL’s championship game, KSAT reporter RJ Marquez also tweeted, citing an unnamed source.
The newly formed Brahmas will take on the BattleHawks at the Alamodome at 2 p.m. Sunday. The nationally televised game will air on ABC.
Source tells me Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is expected to be in San Antonio on Sunday for the Brahmas XFL home opener and will announce to the crowd in attendance that the Alamodome is hosting this year's XFL championship game. Nothing has been confirmed by the league. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/8ih1jyDDLa— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 16, 2023
Johnson, RedBird Capital and the actor's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia purchased the flatlined XFL for $15 million in August 2020, rebranding the teams and relaunching the league for the 2023 season, according to KSAT.
The reincarnated XFL is based out of Arlington, Texas. With teams and players practicing and living in North Texas, the league has rolled out major last-minute effort to drum up interest among Alamo City residents.
However, San Antonio sports fans have been burned by the failure of other semi-pro football leagues, most recently the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. It's unclear just how ready they'll be to embrace yet another — even one with Hollywood star power behind it.
