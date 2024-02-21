FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Four UIW basketball players suspended after Monday night brawl in San Antonio

A wild melee following the Cardinals' 76-72 loss against Texas A&M-Commerce grabbed national attention this week.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 4:24 pm

The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.
Shutterstock / Brocreative
The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.
The NCAA's Southland Conference has suspended four University of the Incarnate Word and four Texas A&M-Commerce men's hoops players after a Monday night brawl that drew national attention.

In a Wednesday statement, the Southland Conference Board of Directors said a smackdown between the teams at San Antonio's Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center constituted a violation of the conference's "clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior."

UIW Cardinals point guard Elijah Davis are suspended for three games, while guard Alex Anderson, center Gabe Beny Til and forward Marcus Glover will sit out two games each.

Texas A&M Commerce forwards Jerome Brewer Jr., Kwo Agwa and guard Ant Abraham will be out for three games, while guard Prince Davies received a one-game suspension.

"The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches and spectators during and after competitions," conference Commissioner Chris Grant said in a statement. "Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior."

UIW grabbed national headlines this week after an all-out brawl broke out following the school's 76-72 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce.

The 90-second fight, which aired in real time on ESPN+, began after A&M-Commerce's Davies appeared to have exchanged words with UIW's Anderson.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

February 21, 2024

