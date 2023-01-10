Grand Jury won't indict Texas man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during Astros parade

The suspect had faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade. - Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.
A grand jury has decided not to indict a Houston man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during the Astros' World Series parade late last year.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, had faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for hurling the projectiles. However, a grand jury on Friday opted not to move forward, according to records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

During the Nov. 7 parade, Cruz and his family rode in the back of a military vehicle, waving to revelers. Members of the crowd greeted the Republican senator with boos and extended middle fingers — a not-uncommon occurrence during his public appearances.

Footage from the event showed a pair of cans sail at Cruz, and Houston police later tweeted that he'd been hit in the chest and neck area but required no medical attention. Arcidiacono was subsequently arrested and released on $40,000 bail, according to media reports.

Arcidiacono's attorneys told the grand jury their client went the parade with the hope that he could toss an Astros player a cold one, which he could pop open and quaff. The fan had simply tried to get Cruz to partake in the same celebratory stunt, they argued.

"Many generous, fun, semi-stupid, legendary moments have happened during Astros Championship Parades. ... Fans throw cans to people in championship parades all the time," Arcidiacono's lawyers said in a tweeted statement. "That is a widely known thing. To get them to chug."
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Exotic animal starts new life at San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary after being found on front porch

By Michael Karlis

Coati are native to Central and South America and are illegal to own within San Antonio city limits, ACS said in a Facebook post.

University of Texas at San Antonio unveils new data science building at downtown campus

By Michael Karlis

The $98.1 million building, dubbed San Pedro I, will house UTSA's data science, cyber security and national security programs.

Man sues H-E-B, San Antonio Sports Hall fo Fame over NFL auction package

By Michael Karlis

Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction.

San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

By Michael Karlis

Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, has caused outrage among business owners.

Also in News

San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

By Michael Karlis

Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, has caused outrage among business owners.

University of Texas at San Antonio unveils new data science building at downtown campus

By Michael Karlis

The $98.1 million building, dubbed San Pedro I, will house UTSA's data science, cyber security and national security programs.

Exotic animal starts new life at San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary after being found on front porch

By Michael Karlis

Coati are native to Central and South America and are illegal to own within San Antonio city limits, ACS said in a Facebook post.

Man sues H-E-B, San Antonio Sports Hall fo Fame over NFL auction package

By Michael Karlis

Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us