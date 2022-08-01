Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

click to enlarge
Disney+
Obi-wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is one of the celebrities slated to appear at the evnet.
PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind.
The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi
), Hayley Atwell (Captain America
) and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia
) and Caitlin Glass (Ouran High School Host Club, Fullmetal Alchemist
).
As the name suggests, a car show is also part of the draw. Expect to see famous TV and movie vehicles such as the Back to the Future
DeLorean time machine, the Stranger Things
Hawkins Police Department SUV and even Lightning McQueen from Pixar's Cars
film series.
Also look out for the standard convention fare at this event, including an artists' alley, various exhibitors and panels.
$15-$145, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 1-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Freeman Coliseum & Expo Halls, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, pmxevents.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.