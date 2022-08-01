Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

click to enlarge Disney+ Obi-wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is one of the celebrities slated to appear at the evnet.

PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind.The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (), Ewan McGregor (), Hayley Atwell () and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber () and Caitlin Glass ().As the name suggests, a car show is also part of the draw. Expect to see famous TV and movie vehicles such as theDeLorean time machine, theHawkins Police Department SUV and even Lightning McQueen from Pixar'sfilm series.Also look out for the standard convention fare at this event, including an artists' alley, various exhibitors and panels.