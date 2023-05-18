New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

click to enlarge
The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.
The Alamo City now has 204 additional acres of public green space.
On Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg cut the ribbon to Classen-Steubing Ranch Park, located in the Stone Oak area. A 2017-2022 Bond Project, the park features miles of walking trails, baseball and softball fields and two soccer fields, according to details shared by city officials.
What’s more, Classen-Steubing will also be home to Mitchell’s Landing, an all-inclusive pirate-themed playground slated to open this fall. The play area is named in honor of Mitchell Chang, a 3-year-old boy who drowned in February 2018 at a swim school in Stone Oak.
San Antonio is home to more than 240 city-owned parks and was recently named the “greenest” city in Texas, according to a recent study
