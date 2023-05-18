New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an all-inclusive pirate-themed playground.

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 4:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018. - Facebook / Mitchell Chang Foundation
Facebook / Mitchell Chang Foundation
The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.
The Alamo City now has 204 additional acres of public green space.

On Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg cut the ribbon to Classen-Steubing Ranch Park, located in the Stone Oak area. A 2017-2022 Bond Project, the park features miles of walking trails, baseball and softball fields and two soccer fields, according to details shared by city officials.

What’s more, Classen-Steubing will also be home to Mitchell’s Landing, an all-inclusive pirate-themed playground slated to open this fall. The play area is named in honor of Mitchell Chang, a 3-year-old boy who drowned in February 2018 at a swim school in Stone Oak.

San Antonio is home to more than 240 city-owned parks and was recently named the “greenest” city in Texas, according to a recent study.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

By Nina Rangel

The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services.

A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

By Michael Karlis

If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Online interest in Spurs tickets skyrockets after San Antonio lands No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

Spurs fans lined up to take photos at this mural of French phenom Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey.

San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.

Also in Arts

Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Colin Houston

The T-Birds perform "Summer Nights" in the 1978 film.

Traders Village's third annual sunflower field debuts this weekend

By Dean Zach

The field will be open to explore each week from Friday-Sunday.

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to screen at Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday

By Christianna Davies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us