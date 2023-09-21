BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By day, the business will still wash cars, but by night, it will transform into a haunted tunnel.

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel. - Courtesy Photo / Super Sudz Car Wash
Courtesy Photo / Super Sudz Car Wash
A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.
With Halloween a little over a month away, a Northwest San Antonio car wash is getting into the spirit by transforming itself into a drive-through haunted house.

Super Sudz Car Wash, located at 6780 Bandera Road, will trade scrubbers for spooks on weekends beginning Oct. 6, according to its website. The business' haunted tunnel will feature ghoulish decorations, eerie lighting and horrific sound effects. Naturally, car wash staff will dress in costume to heighten the terror.

The visit will run customers $30 per car, according to details shard by Super Sudz's owners. Potentially upping the ante for neat freaks, the admission price also includes a $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 car wash coupon.

Super Sudz's spooky attraction will operate from 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-10 p.m. Sundays. Customers can still get their cars washed during the day.

