Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

With Halloween a little over a month away, a Northwest San Antonio car wash is getting into the spirit by transforming itself into a drive-through haunted house.



Super Sudz Car Wash, located at 6780 Bandera Road, will trade scrubbers for spooks on weekends beginning Oct. 6, according to its website. The business' haunted tunnel will feature ghoulish decorations, eerie lighting and horrific sound effects. Naturally, car wash staff will dress in costume to heighten the terror.



