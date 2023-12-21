Oklahoma Sooners will face Arizona Wildcats at Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Valero Alamo Bowl This year's game will be televised on ESPN.

The 31st annual Valero Alamo Bowl appears to be the perfect pairing to uncork a new rivalry.This year, the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners, led by quarterback Jackson Arnold, will take on Noah Fifita and the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats.The matchup is sure to be an interesting one, considering that the Big 12 and PAC-12 schools, who are both leaving their respective conferences for the SEC and Big 12 next year, haven’t played against each other since 1989, in a game that the Wildcats won 6-3. What’s more, Arizona, favored to win, hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2017.Those who weren’t lucky enough to land tickets can catch the nationally televised game on ESPN.