Popular swimming hole north of San Antonio runs dry for fourth time in history due to ongoing drought

click to enlarge
Facebook / Jacob's Well Natural Area - Hays County Parks
Jacobs Well was closed earlier this summer due to higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.
Jacobs Well, a popular swimming hole in the Hill Country town of Wimberley, ran dry Wednesday for only the fourth time in recorded history, according to Hays County Parks officials.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, Hays officials blamed South Texas' ongoing drought for the lack of water. It could be a while until Jacob's Well reopens to swimmers, they added.
The popular cooling-off spot was closed to swimmers earlier this summer due to high bacteria counts, also caused by the lack of rain and low water levels in the well, the Express-News reports
.
"This situation is cause for concern and is the result of ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping," the Facebook post said. "Swimming remains canceled to the public for the foreseeable future, however, the park is still open daily for hiking and viewing the spring."
According to drought.gov
, both Bexar and Hays County remain in either an "extreme" or "exceptional" drought. With no substantial rainfall expected in the near term, it's possible other spring-fed swimming areas could meet a similar fate to Jacobs Well.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.