Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

Wemby debuted the new basketball shoe during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.
The alien-themed Nike basketball shoes Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was spotted wearing at February's Rising Stars Game practice session are expected to hit stores next month, according to reports from multiple sneaker blogs.

The highly anticipated Nike Victor Wembanyama Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Alien" will retail for $170, sneaker news sites Sneaker Bar Detroit, Complex Sneakers and X account Nice Kicks all reported Monday.

Nike officials were unavailable Tuesday afternoon to confirm the release date or provide additional details about the shoes.
Wemby debuted his Nike kicks at NBA All-Star Weekend's Rising Stars practice. The green-and-black sneakers feature the head of an alien on the back, an obvious reference to Wembanyama’s nickname, “the Extraterrestrial.” That moniker stems from an October 2022 interview in which NBA megastar Lebron James called towering 19-year-old draft prospect an “alien.”

Nike ended up signing Wembanyama to a shoe deal before he even played his first NBA game — a contract rumored to have a $100 million valuation.

While that's a lot of cash for a rookie, Wemby is living up to the hype, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game so far in his first season with the Spurs.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

