Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

The highly anticipated Nike Victor Wembanyama Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Alien" will retail for $170, sneaker news sites Sneaker Bar Detroit, Complex Sneakers and X account Nice Kicks all reported Monday.
Nike officials were unavailable Tuesday afternoon to confirm the release date or provide additional details about the shoes.
Wemby debuted his Nike kicks at NBA All-Star Weekend's Rising Stars practice. The green-and-black sneakers feature the head of an alien on the back, an obvious reference to Wembanyama’s nickname, “the Extraterrestrial.” That moniker stems from an October 2022 interview in which NBA megastar Lebron James called towering 19-year-old draft prospect an “alien.”
Victor Wembanyama’s Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" is set to drop in May 👽 @wemby pic.twitter.com/B69vq8Ebsm— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 2, 2024
Nike ended up signing Wembanyama to a shoe deal before he even played his first NBA game — a contract rumored to have a $100 million valuation.
While that's a lot of cash for a rookie, Wemby is living up to the hype, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game so far in his first season with the Spurs.
