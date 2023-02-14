Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer

Treviño's works of public art include the 93-foot-high angel mural on Santa Rosa Children's Hospital.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 8:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio Jesse Treviño taught himself how to paint left-handed after losing his right arm during the Vietnam War. - Scott Andrews
Scott Andrews
San Antonio Jesse Treviño taught himself how to paint left-handed after losing his right arm during the Vietnam War.
Jesse Treviño, a San Antonio artist known for vivid paintings of West Side life and for landmark works of public art including the 93-foot-high angel mural on Santa Rosa Children's Hospital, has died.

He was 76.

Our Lady of the Lake University confirmed the death of the artist and alumnus in a Monday evening statement.

"Jesse Treviño was a beloved artist and friend to OLLU whose legacy reaches around the world,” university President Abel A. Chávez said in the statement. “He achieved fame and success but never forgot his West Side roots. OLLU is incredibly proud to count him among our alumni. He will be greatly missed.”

In a tweet, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the artist's "kindness and courage will live forever in our hearts," adding that his work will endure as "icons" across the city.

click to enlarge Treviño's La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of his best-known pieces of public art. - Instagram / visitsanantonio
Instagram / visitsanantonio
Treviño's La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of his best-known pieces of public art.
"Jesse Treviño was an American hero," Nirenberg added. "The wounds of the Vietnam war, which took so many of his friends and neighbors from the Westside of San Antonio, never left him, but he used those scars to bring healing to millions of people."

As a teen, Treviño landed a full scholarship to attend art school in New York. However, he was called up to serve in the Vietnam War and lost his painting hand to an explosion from a land mine.

Treviño learned to paint again with his left hand while attending San Antonio College and later at OLLU. He credited two Sisters from the Congregation of Divine Providence at the latter school for inspiring him to refine his skills.

“I didn’t have confidence,” Treviño said at OLLU in 2019. “They helped me regain it.”  

During his career, he became one of the most prolific creators of public art in the Alamo City and was nationally recognized by scholars and collectors. Several of his paintings are in the Smithsonian Institution's art collection.

Along with his Santa Rosa mural, The Spirit of Healing, Treviño is also known for creating La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a mixed-media mural featuring a 3D votive candle with an eternal flame at the Guadalupe Theater.

Treviño beat cancer a decade ago and remained active with his art, according to a recent San Antonio Report story.

Last fall, he underwent a 15-hour surgery in Houston to remove a cancerous tumor from his jaw. Prior to his surgery in November, he was in the beginning stages of projects for downtown's Alameda Theater along with Latinx veterans memorial planned for installation in Elmendorf Lake Park.

"I’m saddened to hear of Jesse Treviño’s passing," Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, posted on his social media accounts. "He was a beloved artist from San Antonio’s Westside who used his talent to create signature pieces of art that have undoubtedly become embedded in our city’s culture. He will be deeply missed, and his family is in my prayers."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

By Karly Williams

The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.

Ax-throwing, rage room venue Unchartered Adventures opening in San Antonio suburb of Selma

By Nina Rangel

Unchartered Adventures allows patrons to relieve stress by smashing stuff to bits.

San Antonio's Arte y Pasión to showcase two Madrid-based flamenco masters this week

By Marco Aquino

CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm.

San Antonio Brahmas to face St. Louis Battlehawks in first game at the Alamodome Sunday, Feb.19

By Michael Karlis

The jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Brahmas to face St. Louis Battlehawks in first game at the Alamodome Sunday, Feb.19

By Michael Karlis

The jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability.

Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

By Karly Williams

The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story pays tribute to the iconic musical duo at the Empire Theatre this week

By Macks Cook

The production promises glimpses into the duo's

San Antonio's Arte y Pasión to showcase two Madrid-based flamenco masters this week

By Marco Aquino

CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us