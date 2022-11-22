San Antonio's Alamodome to host Conference USA championship for second year in a row

Instagram / UTSA Football
UTSA earned title game hosting rights after a commanding 41-7 win over Rice University on Saturday.
The Conference USA championship is returning to San Antonio's Alamodome for the second year in a row following UTSA's 41-7 win over Rice University on Saturday.
The big game will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. General admission tickets
are already on sale.
The Alamodome last hosted the conference championship in 2021. During that matchup, the Roadrunners defeated Western Kentucky 49-41, winning their first-ever conference title.
In this year's championship game, the Roadrunners will defend their 2021 title against either Western Kentucky, North Texas or Florida Atlantic, depending on the outcome of Saturday's games.
UTSA will play UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in its final regular game. The matchup will be the Roadrunner's first as a ranked team this season after taking the No. 25 spot on the USA TODAY Coaches Poll
this week.
