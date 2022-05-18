San Antonio's Artpace debuts two new exhibitions with Thursday opening reception

'Every Time We Say Goodbye' and 'Carbonate of Copper' will be on view through the end of the summer.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Michael Guerra Foerster, Antler, 2022. Courtesy of the artist. - COURTESY OF ARTPACE
Courtesy of Artpace
Michael Guerra Foerster, Antler, 2022. Courtesy of the artist.
Artpace opens two new exhibitions on May 19 in its Main Space and Hudson Showroom.

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" will showcase the ceramic sculptures of Michael Guerra Foerster, and the group show "Carbonate of Copper," curated by Jennifer Teets, will feature the work of artists Gwenneth Boelens, Anna Mayer, Kate Newby, George Smith, Josie Ann Teets and Roberto Tejada.

"Every Time We Say Goodbye," which will remain on view through Sept. 4, explores themes of intimacy, separation, grief and memory, all brought to the surface from the Foerster's subconscious.

On view through Aug. 28, "Carbonate of Copper" explores themes of circuitry, flow, foundation and cultural inheritance within the context of the environment, time and infrastructure.

Free, opening reception 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Guadalupe River State Park 3350 Park Rd 31, Spring Branch, (830) 438-2656, tpwd.texas.gov On certain sections of the 13 miles of trails at Guadalupe River State Park, located west of 281 in Spring Branch, you can even ride your horse! If you want a rougher terrain, try the lesser-traveled Bauer Unit. Photo via Instagram / lesliercsmith

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

Arts Slideshows

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Guadalupe River State Park 3350 Park Rd 31, Spring Branch, (830) 438-2656, tpwd.texas.gov On certain sections of the 13 miles of trails at Guadalupe River State Park, located west of 281 in Spring Branch, you can even ride your horse! If you want a rougher terrain, try the lesser-traveled Bauer Unit. Photo via Instagram / lesliercsmith

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

Arts Slideshows

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Guadalupe River State Park 3350 Park Rd 31, Spring Branch, (830) 438-2656, tpwd.texas.gov On certain sections of the 13 miles of trails at Guadalupe River State Park, located west of 281 in Spring Branch, you can even ride your horse! If you want a rougher terrain, try the lesser-traveled Bauer Unit. Photo via Instagram / lesliercsmith

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

Trending

San Antonio’s Pearl complex kicks off dance-heavy Summer Block Party series May 19

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Pearl complex kicks off its Summer Block Party series on Thursday, May 19.

Comedian Bill Burr will make December stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

By Michael Karlis

Comedian Bill Burr will make December stop at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

By Marco Aquino

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

Bexar County Animal Shelter to hold adoption event this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Animal Shelter to hold adoption event this Saturday

Also in Arts

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

By Marco Aquino

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening eight public pools as weather heats up

By Michael Karlis

Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.

As strike drags on, San Antonio Symphony cancels the remainder of its season

By Sanford Nowlin

Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally.

San Antonio's striking symphony musicians end mediation, citing management's 'inflexible' offers

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us