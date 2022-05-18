San Antonio's Artpace debuts two new exhibitions with Thursday opening reception

click to enlarge Courtesy of Artpace Michael Guerra Foerster, Antler, 2022. Courtesy of the artist.

Artpace opens two new exhibitions on May 19 in its Main Space and Hudson Showroom."Every Time We Say Goodbye" will showcase the ceramic sculptures of Michael Guerra Foerster, and the group show "Carbonate of Copper," curated by Jennifer Teets, will feature the work of artists Gwenneth Boelens, Anna Mayer, Kate Newby, George Smith, Josie Ann Teets and Roberto Tejada."Every Time We Say Goodbye," which will remain on view through Sept. 4, explores themes of intimacy, separation, grief and memory, all brought to the surface from the Foerster's subconscious.On view through Aug. 28, "Carbonate of Copper" explores themes of circuitry, flow, foundation and cultural inheritance within the context of the environment, time and infrastructure.