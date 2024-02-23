FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Santikos offering $5 movies, popcorn at San Antonio cinemas this Sunday

Santikos temporarily closed its 10 San Antonio movie theaters earlier this month, citing technical problems.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 3:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Select movies, popcorn, nachos, fountain drinks and house margaritas will all only cost $5 from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday. - Google Street View
Google Street View
Select movies, popcorn, nachos, fountain drinks and house margaritas will all only cost $5 from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Two weeks after Santikos Entertainment unexpectedly closed its San Antonio theaters due to an unspecified technical issue, the locally based chain is offering what it called the largest "deal day" in company history.

Between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, select movies along with popcorn, nachos, fountain drinks, house margaritas and Legacy Lager beer will run $5 at all the chain's 10 San Antonio-area cinemas. In addition, virtual reality games and laser tag will cost $5 its Cibolo location, and bowling at its Cibilo and Casa Blanca movie houses will cost $15.

Santikos officials didn't offer an explanation for the discounts other than calling  the promotion "Famtikos Day."

All of Santikos' Alamo City theaters reopened within days of this month's technical issues. Officials with the chain still haven't publicly disclosed the nature of the problem.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio African American Book Festival returns for fifth year

By Amber Esparza

This year's participating guests include writers and poets of all ages from across the country.

Four UIW basketball players suspended after Monday night brawl in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld's Majestic Theatre shows are sold out for a reason

By Sanford Nowlin

Seinfeld's been performing his brand of stand-up since the late 1970s.

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.

Also in Arts

Four UIW basketball players suspended after Monday night brawl in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

By Anjali Gupta

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

Despite lousy record, San Antonio Spurs' viewership up 54% over last season

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games.

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us