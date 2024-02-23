Santikos offering $5 movies, popcorn at San Antonio cinemas this Sunday

click to enlarge
Select movies, popcorn, nachos, fountain drinks and house margaritas will all only cost $5 from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Two weeks after Santikos Entertainment unexpectedly closed
its San Antonio theaters due to an unspecified technical issue, the locally based chain is offering what it called the largest "deal day" in company history.
Between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, select movies along with popcorn, nachos, fountain drinks, house margaritas and Legacy Lager beer will run $5 at all the chain's 10 San Antonio-area cinemas. In addition, virtual reality games and laser tag will cost $5 its Cibolo location, and bowling at its Cibilo and Casa Blanca movie houses will cost $15.
Santikos officials didn't offer an explanation for the discounts other than calling the promotion "Famtikos Day."
All of Santikos' Alamo City theaters reopened within days of this month's technical issues. Officials with the chain still haven't publicly disclosed the nature of the problem.
