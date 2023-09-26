BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Study: San Antonio Spurs will be among NBA's highest-grossing teams this season

Despite San Antonio being one of the poorest cities with an NBA team, Spurs tickets are among the league's most expensive for the upcoming season, the study found.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 12:05 pm

click to enlarge The arrival of Victor Wembanyama is driving interest — and revenue — for the Spurs. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
The arrival of Victor Wembanyama is driving interest — and revenue — for the Spurs.
The day after the San Antonio Spurs landed French phenom Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team pulled in an astounding 2,500 season-ticket deposits.

With one of the basketball's highest-profile players now on its roster, the Silver and Black are likely to be one of the league's highest revenue-generating franchises for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, according to a new study by sports-betting website Betway.

If the Spurs sell out every home game this season — a distinct possibility with Wemby's arrival — the team can expect to rake in more than $197 million in ticket revenue, Betway researchers found. That's the sixth-highest projected box office revenue in the NBA, the study notes.

Betway ranked teams on expected ticket-sale revenue by multiplying each arena's capacity by the average ticket price for every home game during the upcoming season.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials declined comment on the study.

The Golden State Warriors took the top spot on Betway's rankings with projected ticket-sale revenue of $426 million. Although the Warriors' arena is about the same size as the Spurs' Frost Bank Center, the average ticket price to a Warriors game runs a lofty $624.

Even though San Antonio is among the poorest cities in the NBA, the Spurs have the fifth-most expensive tickets for the upcoming season, running $261 on average, according to Betway.

Betway's projections don't include merchandise sales, advertising or any other revenue streams, meaning Wembymania could translate to millions more for the Spurs on top of ticket receipts.

According to Betway, the NBA Teams with the highest project ticket-sale revenue this season are:
  1. Golden State Warriors, $426 million
  2. Los Angeles Lakers, $345 million
  3. New York Knicks, $262 million
  4. Boston Celtics, $208 million
  5. Chicago Bulls, $205 million
  6. San Antonio Spurs, $197 million
