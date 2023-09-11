Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

However, a lot of those fans will have to watch the French phenom's first showing from their couches. Data compiled by the Current shows that tickets to the team's home opener are among the most expensive in the nation — and likely out of reach for many SA residents.
Tickets to the Spurs' home opener are the sixth-most expensive when looking strictly at their online price, according to data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. Additionally, the Spurs' tickets are the fourth-most expensive when ticket prices are compared to their respective cities' median household incomes.
However, when the cost of the cheapest tickets available are compared to the median household incomes of the cities where the teams play, the average San Antonian will wind up spending 0.002% of their annual salary on a single ticket to the big game, making the Spurs the No. 4 most expensive team to watch in the nation. The median household income is based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
However, Spurs Sports and Entertainment isn't wholly to blame for the high prices at the AT&T Center (soon to the the Frost Bank Center). The vast majority of tickets for the Oct. 25 opening game are resale tickets, which third parties have marked up to make a profit.
What's more, tickets for the Silver and Black's second game of the season against the Houston Rockets start at only $35, according to Vivid Seats.
That suggests once the frenzy around Wemby's debut fades, ticket prices will slide closer to normal.
