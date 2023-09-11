BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

The cheapest tickets to attend Victor Wembanyama's NBA regular season debut start at $119, according to Vivid Seats.

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 3:34 pm

Victor Wembanyama will make his highly anticipated NBA debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25.
Instagram / spurs
Victor Wembanyama will make his highly anticipated NBA debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25.
San Antonio Spurs fans are eagerly counting down the days until the NBA regular-season debut of No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

However, a lot of those fans will have to watch the French phenom's first showing from their couches. Data compiled by the Current shows that tickets to the team's home opener are among the most expensive in the nation — and likely out of reach for many SA residents.

Tickets to the Spurs' home opener are the sixth-most expensive when looking strictly at their online price, according to data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. Additionally, the Spurs' tickets are the fourth-most expensive when ticket prices are compared to their respective cities' median household incomes.

The cheapest tickets to the Spurs' home opener against the Mavericks are going for $118 on Vivid Seats as of Sept. 10. That's 76% less than the most expensive home-opener ticket — the New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden matchup against the Boston Celtics — and slightly more than the cheapest ticket for the Brooklyn Nets' home opener.

However, when the cost of the cheapest tickets available are compared to the median household incomes of the cities where the teams play, the average San Antonian will wind up spending 0.002% of their annual salary on a single ticket to the big game, making the Spurs the No. 4 most expensive team to watch in the nation. The median household income is based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
click to enlarge Source: Vivid Seats and U.S. Census Bureau. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Source: Vivid Seats and U.S. Census Bureau.
San Antonio constantly ranks as one of the nation's poorest large cities, and 14.2% of its residents lived below the poverty line in 2022, as previously reported by the Current.

However, Spurs Sports and Entertainment isn't wholly to blame for the high prices at the AT&T Center (soon to the the Frost Bank Center). The vast majority of tickets for the Oct. 25 opening game are resale tickets, which third parties have marked up to make a profit.

What's more, tickets for the Silver and Black's second game of the season against the Houston Rockets start at only $35, according to Vivid Seats.

That suggests once the frenzy around Wemby's debut fades, ticket prices will slide closer to normal.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

