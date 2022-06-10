Summer film series at Legacy Park showcases Disney comedy The Parent Trap on Tuesday

click to enlarge Disney+ The screening is the second of six Camp Legacy movie nights at Legacy Park.

Although Annie and Hallie may swap families in this summer movie classic, we don't recommend trying it at home.Pack your bags, spread a blanket and cozy up downtown for a family-friendly movie night sure to get anyone in the camping spirit.In this 1998 remake of the 1961 classic, separated-at-birth twins Annie and Hallie — both portrayed by Lindsay Lohan — cross paths at summer camp, connecting the dots of their parents' separation and deciding to swap identities. The goal of their little switcheroo? Why, bringing their family back together, of course.Tuesday's screening ofwill be the second of six Camp Legacy movie nights, set for every other Tuesday night throughout the summer. Each movie night includes a unique swag item, activity and signature cocktail by Pinkerton's Barbecue to go with the flick.