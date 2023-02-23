Tony Parker memorabilia up for auction as part of San Antonio Spurs charity event

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Keith Allison The first 10,000 fan into the AT&T Center on March 2 will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead in celebration of the Spurs 50th anniversary season.

Fans of hoops legend Tony Parker have a new shot at winning a piece of Spurs history.Memorabilia signed by the French-born NBA Champion went up for auction at 9 a.m. Thursday to help fund the team's charitable efforts. Bidding is set to close at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 2.Items on the block include three signed Parker jerseys — available in silver, white and black — and two autographed posters. Bids start at $500, and all proceeds will go to the Spurs' nonprofit arm, including support for its Youth Basketball League.The auction is scheduled to align with the Spurs' 2007 Championship Night, a matchup with the Indiana Pacers taking place March 2.Fans of the NBA Hall of Fame finalist who don't have the cash on hand to participate in the auction have another way to take home a collectible celebrating the iconic player.The first 10,000 people into the AT&T Center for the March 2 game will receive a free Parker bobblehead, the last piece of a five-part series celebrating the Spurs' 50th anniversary.