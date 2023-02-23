Tony Parker memorabilia up for auction as part of San Antonio Spurs charity event

Bidding for the items, which included signed jerseys and posters, starts at $500.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 11:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The first 10,000 fan into the AT&T Center on March 2 will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead in celebration of the Spurs 50th anniversary season. - Wikimedia Commons / Keith Allison
Wikimedia Commons / Keith Allison
The first 10,000 fan into the AT&T Center on March 2 will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead in celebration of the Spurs 50th anniversary season.
Fans of hoops legend Tony Parker have a new shot at winning a piece of Spurs history.

Memorabilia signed by the French-born NBA Champion went up for auction at 9 a.m. Thursday to help fund the team's charitable efforts. Bidding is set to close at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Items on the block include three signed Parker jerseys — available in silver, white and black — and two autographed posters. Bids start at $500, and all proceeds will go to the Spurs' nonprofit arm, including support for its Youth Basketball League.

The auction is scheduled to align with the Spurs' 2007 Championship Night, a matchup with the Indiana Pacers taking place March 2.

Fans of the NBA Hall of Fame finalist who don't have the cash on hand to participate in the auction have another way to take home a collectible celebrating the iconic player.

The first 10,000 people into the AT&T Center for the March 2 game will receive a free Parker bobblehead, the last piece of a five-part series celebrating the Spurs' 50th anniversary.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sudden departure of high-level San Antonio Brahmas official rattles local football fans

By Michael Karlis

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas took on the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.

Dionne Warwick named honorary chair for San Antonio's Gurwitz International Piano Competition

By Kelly Nelson

“Dionne Warwick has been an international star since performing with Marlene Dietrich in 1963 in Paris,” MBAW CEO Anya Grokhovski said in a statement.

San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedia A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

By Kiko Martinez

Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.

In op-ed, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls out publishing industry for failing Latinos

By Christianna Davies

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio in 2022.

Also in Arts

Dancing with the Stars Live sashays into San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Saturday

By Dalia Gulca

Attendees will experience electric dance routines in a range of styles.

San Antonio African American Book Festival returns for fourth year on Saturday, Feb. 25

By Christianna Davies

Mateen Diop, author of The Making of a MAD Man and Inner-City Public Schools Still Work, is scheduled as headline speaker.

Exhibition showcasing artwork of ancient Rome debuts at the San Antonio Museum of Art this week

By Christianna Davies

Many of the pieces are on loan from museums in Italy, France and Germany and are being shown in the U.S. for the first time.

New exhhibition 'Soy de Tejas' highlights a diversity of themes explored by Texas' Latinx artists

By Marco Aquino

In La Linea Imaginaria, Karla Michell García presents a series of ceramic sculptures resembling cacti.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us