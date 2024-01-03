EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

University of Texas at San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris retiring from football

Harris set 38 school records in his five seasons at UTSA.

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 9:51 am

UTSA Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris threw 2,506 yards, completing 18 touchdowns in his final season of play.
X / @thefrankharris
UTSA Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris threw 2,506 yards, completing 18 touchdowns in his final season of play.
Outgoing Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris is calling it quits after a record-setting career at the University of Texas in San Antonio.

In a tweet late Tuesday, Harris revealed his plan to retire from football. He attributed his decision not to pursue an NFL career to his numerous injuries.

"The game of football has taught me so much, It has changed my life FOREVER and I'll forever be thankful for that," Harris told fans on social media platform X. "With that being said I don't know how life would be without it, but after having 10 surgeries playing this sport. My body has been through a lot and I don't regret anything, for it has made me the man I am today. Although this is hard for me, I think it's best that I move on from football and move on to the next chapter of my life."
Over five seasons at UTSA, Harris set 38 school records. During his final season of play, he threw 2,506 yards, completed 18 touchdowns and rushed 300 yards.

The star quarterback also played a vital role in growing the young football program, leading the Roadrunners to four straight consecutive bowl games and a 9-4 record in the school's first season in the more competitive American Athletic Conference.

Growing Collections: A brief look at what San Antonio museums acquired in 2023

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fausto Fernandez, Burden Narratives While Stuck in Traffic in Pursuit of an Obligation at the Port of Entry, courtesy of McNay Art Museum.

