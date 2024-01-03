University of Texas at San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris retiring from football

click to enlarge X / @thefrankharris UTSA Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris threw 2,506 yards, completing 18 touchdowns in his final season of play.

The game of football has taught me so much, It has changed my life FOREVER and I’ll forever be thankful for that. With that being said I don’t know how life would be without it, but after having 10 surgeries playing this sport. pic.twitter.com/sesDTWJVP5 — Frank Harris (@thefrankharris) January 2, 2024

I pray I’m not remembered for breaking records or winning games but remembered as a God fearing humble person who LOVES his city and being a great role model for the younger kids. I’m excited to see what God has in store for me!!🖤🫶🏾 — Frank Harris (@thefrankharris) January 2, 2024

Outgoing Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris is calling it quits after a record-setting career at the University of Texas in San Antonio.In a tweet late Tuesday, Harris revealed his plan to retire from football. He attributed his decision not to pursue an NFL career to his numerous injuries."The game of football has taught me so much, It has changed my life FOREVER and I'll forever be thankful for that," Harris told fans on social media platform X. "With that being said I don't know how life would be without it, but after having 10 surgeries playing this sport. My body has been through a lot and I don't regret anything, for it has made me the man I am today. Although this is hard for me, I think it's best that I move on from football and move on to the next chapter of my life."Over five seasons at UTSA, Harris set 38 school records. During his final season of play, he threw 2,506 yards, completed 18 touchdowns and rushed 300 yards.The star quarterback also played a vital role in growing the young football program, leading the Roadrunners to four straight consecutive bowl games and a 9-4 record in the school's first season in the more competitive American Athletic Conference.