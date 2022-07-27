Winner: Caliente Plumbing, Heating & Air

16106 University Oak, Suite 2

(210) 330-3000

calienteplumbing.com

The San Antonio heat can be brutal, so it makes sense that folks here would be particular about whom they call to keep their AC in tip-top shape. Locally based Caliente has racked up plenty of five-star reviews, which praise both the company's affordability and attention to service. Much of the praise also goes to the company's work crews for arriving in a timely manner, because — let's face it — spending any time in the Alamo City with an inoperable AC just isn't an option.

2. Jon Wayne Service Co.

Multiple locations

(210) 293-6700

jonwayne.com

3. Air Cantu

419 Utopia Lane

(210) 333-6838

aircantu.com