Winner: Chris Madrid's
1900 Blanco Road
(210) 735-3552
It should come as no surprise to see Chris Madrid's rack up another win in this category. This iconic Blanco Road haven has served up one of SA's go-to burgers since 1977. Not even a 2017 fire could keep Madrid's down, and the renovated spot has been thriving since. Despite the changes to its building, the burgers remain the same. Choose a patty: a ¼ lb. "Regular" or ½ lb. "Macho." When it comes to all the fixings, the default is the Cheddar Cheezy, which features copious amounts of melted cheddar cheese with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. A puro SA take, the Tostada Burger amps things up with refried beans, chips, onions and melted cheddar cheese.
2. Burger Boy
Multiple locations
3. Whataburger
Multiple locations