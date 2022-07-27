Winner: Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com

It should come as no surprise to see Chris Madrid's rack up another win in this category. This iconic Blanco Road haven has served up one of SA's go-to burgers since 1977. Not even a 2017 fire could keep Madrid's down, and the renovated spot has been thriving since. Despite the changes to its building, the burgers remain the same. Choose a patty: a ¼ lb. "Regular" or ½ lb. "Macho." When it comes to all the fixings, the default is the Cheddar Cheezy, which features copious amounts of melted cheddar cheese with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. A puro SA take, the Tostada Burger amps things up with refried beans, chips, onions and melted cheddar cheese.

2. Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com

3. Whataburger

Multiple locations

whataburger.com