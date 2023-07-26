Winner: Rosario's ComidaMex & Bar

722 S. Saint Mary's St.

(210) 223-1806

rosariossa.com

Now comfortably holding forth in grand new digs a mere tortilla's toss from its old ones, Rosario's would be equally at home in the Distrito Federal, which is to say it gives Mexican food a whole new face in San Antonio. And yet the menu remains as familiar thanks to longtime favorites such as Angelica's ceviche fino, pozole and fideo loco, enchiladas suizas and the parilla de carnitas still occupying pride of place. Along with seared shishito peppers , a chile relleno de califlor might have raised an eyebrow in years past, but today nobody bats an eye. Nor do they find extraño the notion of an age-limited (25 and older) rooftop bar. Slip into in your Insta-best duds and head upstairs for a sophisticated vibe and panoramic vistas of the city skyline.

2. Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

panchitos.net

3. Garcia's Mexican Food

842 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 735-4525