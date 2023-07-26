Winner: Tong's Thai

1146 Austin Highway

(210) 829-7345

tongsthai.com

This eclectically decorated, woman-owned business has been slinging Thai and Chinese staples along with sushi for more than 30 years, suggesting both that the kitchen crew know they're doing and that San Antonio loves the food. Super-crisp and loaded with pork, clear noodles, mushrooms and carrots, the fried spring rolls are longtime favorites for Thai food junkies, as is the kaeng ped red curry with beef. The latter provides a lingering burn that will have you sucking down bubble or jasmine iced tea for relief — but that's a positive thing when it comes to Thai food, right? When the weather outside gets more bearable, ask for a table on the patio and let the trickling koi pond provide a soothing background for your meal.

2. Thai Dee Restaurant

5307 Blanco Road

(210) 342-3622

thaideesa.com

3. Aroy Ver Thai Bite

2202 Broadway

instagram.com/aroy_ver