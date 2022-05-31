San Antonio's latest all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, is now open

The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

Umiya's new restaurant is located in Northwest San Antonio. - FACEBOOK / UMIYA SUSHI SEAFOOD & BAR
Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar
Umiya's new restaurant is located in Northwest San Antonio.
Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi.

The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. The sushi spot held a soft opening May 24, and is now open to the public, according to social media posts. 

Umiya joins a bevy of new sushi restaurants that have cropped up in San Antonio, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi and Sushi Haya — both in the Northeast quadrant — Kura Sushi at the Alamo Quarry Market and Time to 8 in the Medical Center.

Upcoming sushi-heavy spots also include Washington State-based Trapper’s and Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In. Those will open in Northwest and Northeast San Antonio, respectively.

Umiya is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

