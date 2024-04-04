Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Another longtime San Antonio Jim's location is closing down

The pending closure of the chain's San Pedro and Hildebrand restaurant comes shortly after it shuttered a nearby location on Broadway.

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 10:26 am

The longtime Jim's Restaurants location at Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue will close June 25. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
The longtime Jim's Restaurants location at Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue will close June 25.
The longtime Jim's Restaurants location at Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue is scheduled to shut down this summer, MySA reports.

Confirmation of the closure comes roughly two weeks after the San Antonio-based chain permanently shuttered another near-downtown restaurant at 4108 Broadway. That Jim's location had been in operation for approximately 50 years.

The latest closure will leave Jim's with 13 Alamo City locations.

A "for lease" sign recently appeared outside the Jim's at 351 W. Hildebrand Ave., according to MySA. A worker told the news site guests have until Tuesday, June 25, to visit the Monte Vista-area mainstay.

MySA didn't report a reason for either closure.

The Jim's chain, which operates under the Frontier Enterprises umbrella, and offers burgers, pies, breakfast platters, tortilla soup and other diner fare. The company also operated the restaurant at the top of the Tower of the Americas for more than three decades until Landry's Restaurants took over the lease in 2004.

