Bentley's Age Limit, Project Pollo on Shark Tank: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

However, a story about a local bar Bentley's on Broadway raising its age limit to 25 from 21 outperformed the others by a wide stretch. We're not sure whether to read that as a sign of approval for the owners' decision or reader concern that they'll no longer be able to belly up. Could be some of both.
From the week's numbers, it's also clear readers wanted to know more about trailblazing vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo's appearance on Friday's season finale of Shark Tank.
Dig in below and see what you missed.
- San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway will no longer allow patrons under age of 25
- San Antonio vegan food chain Project Pollo will appear on this Friday's Shark Tank season finale
- Wayback Burgers opening third San Antonio location, this one in northwest part of the city
- New easygoing bar Sojourn is taking over former downtown cocktail spot Juniper Tar
- Owners of San Antonio's Little Em’s Oyster Bar launching new seafood cafe and fish market