Bentley's Age Limit, Project Pollo on Shark Tank: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Lots of folks wanted more details on the decision by popular bar Bentley's on Broadway to stop admitting customers younger than 25.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge Bentley’s on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25. - INSTAGRAM / BENTLEYSONBROADWAY
Instagram / bentleysonbroadway
Bentley’s on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25.
News about growing brands dominated the Current's most-read food stories this week — among them, Wayback Burgers expanding in SA and the owners of Little Em's Oyster Bar launching a new venture.

However, a story about a local bar Bentley's on Broadway raising its age limit to 25 from 21 outperformed the others by a wide stretch. We're not sure whether to read that as a sign of approval for the owners' decision or reader concern that they'll no longer be able to belly up. Could be some of both.

From the week's numbers, it's also clear readers wanted to know more about trailblazing vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo's  appearance on Friday's season finale of Shark Tank.

Dig in below and see what you missed.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Hot Joy 1014 S Alamo St, (210) 940-4488, hotjoysa.com Hot Joy’s twice-fried chicken wings are a classic for a reason. The savory and sweet combo of crab fat and caramel work together perfectly. Plus, the Southtown eatery offers six wings for $6 every Wednesday. Now that sounds like a win. Photo via Instagram / hotjoysa

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway will no longer allow patrons under age of 25

By Nina Rangel

Bentley's on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25.

San Antonio vegan food chain Project Pollo will appear on this Friday's Shark Tank season finale

By Sanford Nowlin

Project Pollo CEO Lucas Bradbury has made no secret about wanting to expand his company to 100 stores by 2024.

New easygoing bar Sojourn is taking over former downtown cocktail spot Juniper Tar

By Nina Rangel

Cocktailer Derik Cortez will open Sojourn this summer at 244 W. Houston.

San Antonio's Friendly Spot hosting pint night and service-dog benefit this Friday

By Nina Rangel

The Friendly Spot Ice House will host a National Rescue Dog Day.

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

