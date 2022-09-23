Black's BBQ, Rancho 181: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / blacksbbq Customers line up outside the original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart.

The's most-read food story this week centered around employees at one of Texas‘s most iconic barbecue joints being skipped over for tips. The U.S. Department of Labor forced the Black's BBQ chain to offer some $230,000 in back pay, which the company blamed on an error by a former bookkeeping contractor.Kind of a bummer all around, but thankfully, the rest of our top food stories were largely positive.Lots of new drinking and dining spots are set to make their debuts in coming weeks. Not to mention, this week marked the opening of the Pearl's new breakfast-and-lunch restaurant Full Goods Diner as well as Chick’nCone, a fried chicken spot with an interesting approach to serving up crispy yard bird.We also explored downtown landmark Hemisfair and its breadth of food and drink offerings — from newly opened to up-and-coming.