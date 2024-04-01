Boerne's 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will host one-year anniversary party April 13

Instagram / 28songsbrewhouse
Hill Country craft beer haven 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen opened last year.
Hill Country craft-beer haven 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will celebrate its first birthday April 13, complete with a vendor market, wine tasting, live music and more.
Owner Don Kretz announced the plans in a Facebook post inviting beer lovers to the one-year anniversary bash, which will also feature pours of a six-month-aged porter stored in a conditioned bourbon barrel.
The anniversary party — which will run 11 a.m.-10 p.m. — will also showcase area musicians Professor Julius and his Patented Musical Remedies, Sean Slater and Sam Sander.
28 Songs opened in April 2023
, serving up more than two dozen brews along with Texas-inspired eats. Since its launch, the brewery more than 30 different beers, some of which have bagged awards, Kretz said in his Facebook post.
Located inside Boerne's Main & Market development, 110 Market Ave., 28 Songs is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
