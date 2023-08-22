Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Now in its eighth year, San Antonio's premier whiskey festival will wet whistles on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Witte Museum.

The Current's Whiskey Business event will bring tastings by a variety of spirits brands to the museum, along with local cuisine, art, live music and interactive seminars. Only a handful of General Admission tickets remain available for the gathering, however.

The $80 tickets include admission, food and drink samples along with access to Sipping Sessions during which spirit makers offer insights into their products, how they're made and best enjoyed.

The event sprawls across the Witte's expansive back gardens, as well as some indoor sections. Each area offers a variety of entertainment, including fire dancers, DJs, live music and a curated vendor market.

This year's participating brands include previous partners such as Blanco-based Andalusia Whiskey Co. and premium Tennessee brand Uncle Nearest. Newcomers include Writers' Tears Irish Whiskey and Redneck Riviera blends.

Several of San Antonio's most popular eateries will also be on hand, with bites to complement the boozy offerings. Ticket holders can expect cuisine from nationally renowned Caribbean spot The Jerk Shack, Panfila Cantina, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant and Whiskey Cake, among many more.

The 21-and-up event will take place at 3801 Broadway and benefits the Witte Museum.

