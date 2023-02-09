Burnt by love? This San Antonio chain will send your ex a blackened, heart-shaped pizza

Urban Bricks officials say the burnt pies, offered just in time for Valentine's Day, will leave an impression both with sight and smell.

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10. - Instagram / urbanbrickskitchen
Instagram / urbanbrickskitchen
Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10.
A San Antonio pizza chain is rolling out a passive-aggressive promotion that enables scorned lovers to send scorched pies to their exes for Valentine's Day.

click to enlarge Urban Bricks' “Roast Your Ex” special features a burnt pizza. - Courtesy Photo / Urban Bricks
Courtesy Photo / Urban Bricks
Urban Bricks' “Roast Your Ex” special features a burnt pizza.
Urban Bricks' “Roast Your Ex” special will deliver a cruddy former companion a blackened, heart-shaped pizza that will leave its mark with both sight and smell.

The package starts at $16.99 and can be delivered or picked up from any of Urban Bricks’ four Alamo City locations starting Friday, Feb. 10.

In what seems to be a growing trend, Urban Bricks is the latest local entity to get in on the gift-something-gross-to-your-ex bandwagon.

The San Antonio Zoo’s popular Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser — which has been featured on news networks across the nation — allows folks to name one of the crawly critters after their most despised former romantic companion before it’s fed to a predator.

And, last week, animal rescue group San Antonio Pets Alive launched a campaign that will assign an ex's first name — and your personal sentiment — to a puppy poo bag and share a photo to social media for your digital gratification.

Urban Pies' blackened pizzas will be available to jilted San Antonians through its stores at 849 E. Commerce St., #669; 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, #101; 17603 La Cantera Parkway #119; and 1502 W. Oaklawn Road East, in Pleasanton.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

