Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Couple behind San Antonio’s San Taco, Panfila Cantina open Italian venture Tutto Pepe Osteria

The new spot serves up antipasto, pastas, steak and seafood inspired by the owners' travels.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 11:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio chef Gaby Hinojosa (L) and partner Charlie Gonzalez. - Instagram / panfila.satx
Instagram / panfila.satx
San Antonio chef Gaby Hinojosa (L) and partner Charlie Gonzalez.
Fans of the punchy Latin flavors found at San Taco and Panfila Cantina can now indulge in an Italian venture from the same operators, MySA reports.

Tutto Pepe Osteria is now open on the city’s North Side, serving up antipasto, salumi, pastas, salads, steak, seafood and house-made desserts, all “inspired from our travels to Italy and the time we spent in New York,” co-owner and chef Gaby Hinojosa told the news site.

Hinojosa and partner — in life and at work — Charlie Gonzalez own and operate San Taco and Panfila Cantina. Both dole out flavorful Latin-inspired cuisine. When it opened in 2022, Panfila Cantina garnered immediate high praise from local star chef and Hinojosa’s mentor Andrew Weissman.

Tutto Pepe Osteria is open with limited walk-in seating 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. MySA lists its address as 22250 Bulverde Road.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area winery William Chris makes list of World’s Best Vineyards

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio-area winery William Chris makes list of World’s Best Vineyards

San Antonio pizza spot Backyard on Broadway debuts outdoor upgrades, 50% off pizza deal

By Nina Rangel

Backyard on Broadway's revamped — and cooler — outdoor space.

First Look: San Antonio’s La Ruina unveils upstairs bar with sexy, bespoke vibes

By Nina Rangel

La Ruina's new upstairs space.

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us