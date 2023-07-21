Couple behind San Antonio’s San Taco, Panfila Cantina open Italian venture Tutto Pepe Osteria

Instagram / panfila.satx
San Antonio chef Gaby Hinojosa (L) and partner Charlie Gonzalez.
Fans of the punchy Latin flavors found at San Taco and Panfila Cantina can now indulge in an Italian venture from the same operators, MySA reports
.
Tutto Pepe Osteria is now open on the city’s North Side, serving up antipasto, salumi, pastas, salads, steak, seafood and house-made desserts, all “inspired from our travels to Italy and the time we spent in New York,” co-owner and chef Gaby Hinojosa told the news site.
Hinojosa and partner — in life and at work — Charlie Gonzalez own and operate San Taco and Panfila Cantina. Both dole out flavorful Latin-inspired cuisine. When it opened in 2022, Panfila Cantina garnered immediate high praise from local star chef and Hinojosa’s mentor Andrew Weissman
.
Tutto Pepe Osteria is open with limited walk-in seating 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. MySA lists its address as 22250 Bulverde Road.
