Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

First Look: San Antonio's Tokyo Cowboy offers mashup of craft cocktails, Asian-inspired eats

A Thursday sneak peek showed off the restaurant's combination of creative craft cocktails and hearty diner-inspired eats in a stylish yet understated atmosphere.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tokyo Cowboy is located at 135 E. Commerce St. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Tokyo Cowboy is located at 135 E. Commerce St.
When developers of new downtown eatery Tokyo Cowboy billed it as a “Japanese whisky diner,” it's a safe bet many local diners were left wondering just what the hell that meant.

However, a Thursday, April 27 sneak peek of the street-level spot for local food writers was illuminating. The preview showcased a casual combination of creative craft cocktails and hearty diner-inspired eats with both Japanese and Texas touches.

Tokyo Cowboy's stylish yet approachable interior bore a similarity to owner Chris Hill’s other downtown ventures — he operates the equally spiffy Esquire Tavern, Downstairs and Hugman’s Oasis on the same block. Natural light washed in from the restaurant's banks of windows, showcasing warm wood tones, cool green accents and delicate shell light fixtures.
click to enlarge Tokyo Cowboy bills its fare as “Tokyo-meets-Texas.” - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Tokyo Cowboy bills its fare as “Tokyo-meets-Texas.”
The setting evoked calming, casual vibes, allowing the food and drinks to provide even more of a punch to the palate.
click to enlarge Owner Chris Hill and chef Ben Cachila discuss a menu item at the Tokyo Cowboy media preview. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Owner Chris Hill and chef Ben Cachila discuss a menu item at the Tokyo Cowboy media preview.
Food writers sampled half a dozen of the eatery’s bites, which its partners call “Tokyo-meets-Texas” fare. Those included a brisket egg roll, a crab butter roll, Spam musubi, dashi corn waffles and steak bavette. Developed by partner Ben Cachila, formerly of Austin's nationally renowned Japanese eatery Uchi, the dishes all bore heavy Asian influences.

That means adventurous diners can expect touches such as a kimchi vinaigrette and katsuobushi, or simmered, smoked and fermented skipjack tuna shavings.

The brisket egg roll married pickled collard greens, queso asadero and its titular smoked meat in a crispy fried wrapper. A chili-herb ranch dipping sauce provided a dose of heat.

The crisp dashi corn waffle was topped with a tower of pork belly, blanched shrimp, kewpie mayo and Katsuobushi flakes. The complex bite ended up being our table's favorite. The steak was also a winner, featuring expertly-prepared, succulent flank served with charred scallions, chili and a complex pesto-chimichurri hybrid.

Cocktails ranged from boozy, high-octane affairs to easy drinking, tiki-reminiscent sippers. At our table, the consensus was that the Fist of Fury — rum, lychee, strawberry and mint served over crushed ice —was the most balanced, if heavy on the ice. The Liquid Sword should come with a warning, since its complex flavors of Japanese gin, plum wine, dry vermouth, sherry and shisho bitters aren't for the faint of heart.
click to enlarge A preview guest sips Tokyo Cowboy's Senpai Sour cocktail. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
A preview guest sips Tokyo Cowboy's Senpai Sour cocktail.

The preview made clear that Tokyo Cowboy offers a different and more approachable feel than Hill's other spots. It’s easily the most low-key in appearance, and the eclectic food and drink are interesting enough that they may appeal to casual diners rather than folks seeking an elevated bar experience.

Tokyo Cowboy will open to the public Saturday, April 29, at 135 E. Commerce St. It's in the River Walk space that previously housed Vietnamese comfort food spot House of Má.

The restaurant's operating hours will be 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Newish San Antonio nightspot Snake Hill Social Club shifting focus for cocktails, ‘loungey’ vibes

By Nina Rangel

Newish San Antonio nightspot Snake Hill Social Club shifting focus for cocktails, ‘loungey’ vibes

It takes an army of volunteers to stage NIOSA, one of Fiesta San Antonio's signature festivals

By Brandon Rodriguez

J.J. Gonzalez stands in front of his dedicated crew of volunteers as they host a pre-shift meeting.

Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street.

Owner of San Antonio's La Focaccia wants to sell the Southtown eatery so he can retire

By Nina Rangel

La Focaccia Italian Grill is located at the intersection of South Presa and South Alamo streets.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us