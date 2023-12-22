LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Highly anticipated Milpa, from San Antonio's Chef Kirk, now serving on the city's East side

The eatery’s first phase is a collaboration with the Dakota East Side Icehouse.

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 3:36 pm

Milpa's taquitos de papa are now being served at the Dakota East Side Icehouse.
Instagram / milpasatx
Milpa's taquitos de papa are now being served at the Dakota East Side Icehouse.
Chef Jesse Kuykendall’s thoughtful take on Mexican street foods can now be enjoyed at a new East San Antonio home. Their highly anticipated Milpa concept has opened.

Kuykendall — or Chef Kirk, as they’re known to friends, family and fans — is now churning out Pueblan street food such as taco árabes, quesadillas and pozole inside the cozy space at 419 S. Hackberry St.

The first phase is a collaboration with the Dakota East Side Icehouse, which allows guests to order Kirk’s fare and dine in at the adjacent icehouse property. Kirk told the Current that the next opening phases will also feature 6, 9 and twelve coursed menus inside the newly renovated space, which formerly housed East Side coffee shop The Pour Box.
Prices for the upcoming reservation-only coursed dinners will range from $95 to $135, and will allow guests to get up close and personal with Chef Kirk and their staff as they highlight lesser known dishes from Mexico.

Kuykendall splits their time between Milpa and Ocho, the onsite restaurant at the boutique Hotel Havana downtown. In May of 2021, Kirk became the first San Antonio chef to win the Food Network contest Chopped.

Milpa is located at 419 S. Hackberry Street. Service at The Dakota, 433 S. Hackberry, runs 6-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

