Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Local pros share tips on how to take the stress out of summertime gatherings in San Antonio

We corralled Alamo City culinary and entertaining experts to offer tips on how to stage a memorable gathering with a minimum of fuss.

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Summertime soirees can be exciting, but also initimidating. - Unsplash / Maddi Bazzocco
Unsplash / Maddi Bazzocco
Summertime soirees can be exciting, but also initimidating.

Hosting gatherings with friends and family is among the many exciting things about summertime in San Antonio.

However, the prep, followthrough and cleanup are often intimidating enough to make us think twice about opening our home for a summer soiree. To remove some of the stress, we corralled Alamo City culinary and entertaining experts to offer tips on how to stage a memorable gathering with a minimum of fuss.

Set the table — and the scene

Creating a memorable tablescape is a great way to start planning for a summer get-together, our entertaining pros suggested. Complement interesting dishes with fabric table linens and nice dinnerware. Not only are these better for the environment than single-use materials, they show your guests how eager you are to celebrate your time together.

"Use the good china. Use the antique silverware. Use the nice stemware. Use the cloth napkins and fine tablecloths," Food Chick Tours owner and cookbook author Julia Rosenfeld said. "Life is short, and you'll be reducing waste."

India Rhodes, creative director of event-planning firm Wilkinson Rhodes, noted that incorporating fresh flowers, elegant candleholders and personalized place cards add a touch of sophistication. She also suggests setting the mood by decorating the outdoor space with string lights and lanterns to get everyone feeling festive before they even step through the door.

Serve a menu unique to your dining experience

For a truly memorable gathering, focus on dishes that are special to you in a fun or unique way. Sari-Sari Supper Club owner Camille De Los Santos suggested setting out a Kamayan feast on banana leaves with "literally any kind of food."

"At an employee party one year, we laid out banana leaves on a table, and made the largest loaded chips and queso set up ever," she said. "Save those plates. There's no need for all the excess dishes."

Chef Robert Cantu, head of the recently launched Nomad Chef, which offers customized omakase-style tastings in diners' homes, recommended offering guests a signature batched cocktail upon arrival and pairing it with a variety of homemade frozen treats.

"With the intense San Antonio heat, always think of ways to cool off your guests," Cantu said. "I suggest serving homemade paletas ... with different fruit pulps. You can add whatever fresh fruit to these for an exciting combination, [and then] dip them in your batched cocktail so your guests can inspire their own unique take."

One refreshing summer tipple Cantu suggested is an Improved Rum Cocktail, which uses aged rum, a dash of absinthe and two kinds of bitters for an icy, boozy blast of cooling freshness.

Remember the details

Details such as printed menus and a curated playlist go the extra mile for your guests provide surefire ways to amp up a summer soiree.

"From personalized name tags, specialized ice cubes or even creating a signature cocktail for the event, the details will be what your guests talk about," said Samantha Garcia of Picnic Envy, which specializes in customized picnics in variety of themes, color schemes and occasions. "The details bring your entire party together."

Event planner Rhodes agrees. Offering small indulgences throughout the event can make your guests feel pampered, she noted. That could include something as simple as serving champagne upon arrival or as complex as recapturing childhood summer nostalgia with a self-serve ice cream sundae bar.

Say "thank you for being here"

Avid home entertainer Michele McCurdy-Buonacorsi, author of Joseph's Storehouse Baking Company: From my Heart to Yours, said showing gratitude to your guests doesn't have to be limited to the end of the meal.

"Most of my friends and family know how much effort it takes to host a meal, large or small. And when we're not the hostess, we want to help the one who is," McCurdy-Buonacorsi said. "I always offer my helpers a glass of wine, and our own little party starts while we pile side dishes onto platters and look for just the right serving utensil to go with them. ... It's so much more fun to prepare a meal with friends and family."

Of course, there's always an opportunity to thank your guests after the meal as well. Cookbook author Julia Rosenfeld recommends asking that guests bring containers for leftovers, extending the memories back to their homes while reducing leftovers in your fridge.

Further, she suggests sharing a recipe for a dish served at the party — or several — as part of a "thanks for coming" followup email.

"It's a great reminder of the event for years to come," Rosenfeld said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location.

Vista Brewing closes West San Antonio location ahead of move to new digs this fall

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing is leaving the downtown area.

Bucc-ee's, Barbie: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the 2023 film.

San Antonio's High Street Wine Co. closed for expansion, will reopen Sept. 1

By Nina Rangel

High Street Wine is located at Pearl.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us