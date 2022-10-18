Look out, ladies: Halloween-themed black cocktails may f—ck with your birth control

Many seasonal cocktails use activated charcoal to achieve a black appearance, but the ingredient also messes with many medications.

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 3:26 pm

Many seasonal cocktails use activated charcoal to achieve a black appearance.
Instagram / mydigitalkitchen
Many seasonal cocktails use activated charcoal to achieve a black appearance.
As Halloween parties shift into full swing, it's worth noting that seasonally spooky black cocktails may render your oral birth control ineffective.

Scary, indeed! Especially in the wake of Texas' uber-restrictive abortion ban.

Many Halloween-themed cocktails are given their inky appearance via the addition of activated charcoal, or charcoal treated with oxygen at high temperatures to make it more porous. Beyond its culinary applications, the substance is administered in emergency rooms to prevent poisoning because it absorbs toxins.

That means activated charcoal — in addition to making for a visually arresting tipple — can compromise oral contraceptives, since the hormones in birth control pills enter the bloodstream through the digestive system, Women's Health reports.

Other outlets have reported on the subject since then, but the reminder is especially relevant to Texas women now. The state's abortion ban comes after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Most companies that sell activated charcoal as a supplement recommend waiting at least two hours between taking it and other prescription drugs. However, those taking hormonal contraceptive pills might consider avoiding the ingredient altogether — or stocking up on condoms.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
