TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas sues to swat down White House guidance saying doctors can do abortions in emergencies

Texas AG Ken Paxton claimed the president 'seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic.'

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 3:23 pm

click to enlarge Women take to San Antonio's streets earlier this summer to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Women take to San Antonio's streets earlier this summer to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Texas' Republican attorney general has sued the White House over guidance it released Monday telling doctors they're protected under federal law if they abort a patient's pregnancy as part of an emergency circumstance.

The Biden administration sought to clarify existing federal law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the decades-old court case protecting women's right to abortion. The White House also said it could defund hospitals that refuse to conduct abortions in such cases.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's suit, filed in federal court Thursday, argues that the federal guidance impinges on his state's ability to enforce its own legal code. Paxton also claimed Biden "seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."

Texas is among the red states with so-called trigger laws that called for a blanket ban on abortion in event the high court overturned Roe. As a result, a prohibition is pending in the Lone Star State on all abortions, except when they're required to save a pregnant patient's life or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”

Former Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke, who's challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott — a key Paxton ally — in November, said the state's suit is evidence of his anti-abortion opponent's repeated attacks on Texas women. 

“Greg Abbott is responsible for America’s most extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest," O'Rourke said. "Under his watch, this state is now trying to prevent doctors from providing an abortion even in cases where women would die without one. This governor's extremism is killing Texas women."

While Abbott's office has issued no public statement on the Paxton's suit, the governor has backed the GOP-controlled legislature's many attempts to bar or limit abortion in the state, including a measure passed last session that effectively banned all abortions after six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

By Michael Karlis

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.

Also in News

Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

By Michael Karlis

Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

Church in Texas Hill Country town of Boerne to give free gasoline to drivers this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Gas prices are high enough that a Boerne church apparently considers giving out free gas a community service.

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

By Michael Karlis

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us