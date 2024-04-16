Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Pure Country BBQ to take over Boerne's Dog & Pony space

The barbecue restaurant is set to open May 3, according to its owners.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 3:06 pm

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.
Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.
Long-running Pure Country BBQ and Grill is taking over the Boerne space that houses Dog & Pony Grill, a restaurant scheduled to close around the end of the month.

Pure Country — which has operated in Boerne for the past 10 of its 29 years — will open May 3 in the sprawling space, its owners said in a Facebook post. They also plan to maintain Dog & Pony's "family-friendly atmosphere that we have grown to love," according to the post.

Pure Country's owners also said they will honor all bookings, events and reservations made with Dog & Pony after the transition. Many current staff members will begin working for the barbecue restaurant after the change, they added.

Pure Country began in 1995 in Whitsett, a small town south of San Antonio, and originally sold its smoked meats from inside a convenience store, according to details shared by the business' owners. The restaurant relocated to Boerne about 10 years ago.

Dog & Pony Grill opened in 2019 on a nearly two-acre location at 1481 S. Main St. in Boerne that boasts an outdoor dining area, a playscape, a basketball court, a stage, a dance floor and a dog park. The business became known for an extensive selection of local craft beers and for themed events.

On April 9, Dog & Pony's owners announced plans to close the business due to a lease impasse with its landlord. April 28 will be its last day in business, they said.

April 3, 2024

