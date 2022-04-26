New San Antonio Japanese eatery Hanamaru Cafe now serving popular street snack taiyaki

Instagram / hanamarucafetx
Hanamaru Cafe is now slinging freshly-made taiyaki in San Antonio.
Another player in the Asian street food arena has opened in San Antonio, this one serving freshly-made taiyaki in the Balcones Heights area.
Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening Sunday, offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato.
While the cafe offers traditional bean paste- and custard-filled snacks, it also offers fillings more tempered to Western tastes, including ham-and-cheese and turkey-and-mozzarella. There's even an option to add jalapeño.
Hanamaru also serves up iced drinks and floats featuring soft serve ice cream and ramune, a Japanese carbonated soft drink.
The new spot is located at 7460 Callaghan Road, #333. If that address sparks recognition, it may be because Hanamaru is situated near another San Antonio mainstay dedicated to Japanese cuisine, Minnano Japanese Grocery.
Hanamaru joins LA-based Korean donut spot Mochinut
— known for fluffy Korean-style doughnuts and battered hot dogs — and noodle haven Bakudan Ramen in opening new San Antonio locations
this year.
Hanamaru Cafe is open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.
