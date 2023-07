Newly opened Kiki's Coffee slinging java near downtown San Antonio's Maverick Park

Instagram / kikisonjones Kiki von Keeks, the coffee shop's namesake, poses for a photo.

The area near San Antonio’s Maverick Park has lacked a neighborhood coffee spot since Rosella shuttered its flagship location on East Jones Street last spring.A new dog-friendly java joint is poised to fill the void.Kiki’s Coffee — the first food-and-drink venture from Mane & Company salon owner and hairstylist Alix Mane — is now open, serving up caffeinated sips on the ground floor of the building at 1100 Broadway. Mane & Company operates the space next door.“[Salon Mane & Company] has been on this corner for nearly 10 years, so we know everybody in the neighborhood just because we have huge windows," Alix Mane told theWe constantly see everybody walking their dog right by us.”Kiki’s occupies the former space of Element Boutique, a retail venture Mane closed during the pandemic.“Once COVID passed, I just wanted to do something really different with the space," Mane said. "And it just lends itself to coffee, because the clients come in and … either they're running late because they stopped and got coffee or they wish they had gotten a coffee on their way to get their hair done.”Kiki’s is named after Mane’s chihuahua, whose photo graces the walls in the space — and who regularly makes appearances at the salon next door. The tiny dog’s large personality inspired the coffee shop’s tagline: “Dogs are saints and coffee is religion.”Kiki’s is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. In mid-August, it will extend its hours until 7 p.m. At that point, it also will offer grab-and-go food items, including avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and more. Additionally, Mane has future plans to launch a spirits program with mixed drinks