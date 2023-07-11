Newly opened Kiki's Coffee slinging java near downtown San Antonio's Maverick Park

Instagram / kikisonjones
Kiki von Keeks, the coffee shop's namesake, poses for a photo.
The area near San Antonio’s Maverick Park has lacked a neighborhood coffee spot since Rosella shuttered
its flagship location on East Jones Street last spring.
A new dog-friendly java joint is poised to fill the void.
Kiki’s Coffee — the first food-and-drink venture from Mane & Company salon owner and hairstylist Alix Mane — is now open, serving up caffeinated sips on the ground floor of the building at 1100 Broadway. Mane & Company operates the space next door.
“[Salon Mane & Company] has been on this corner for nearly 10 years, so we know everybody in the neighborhood just because we have huge windows," Alix Mane told the Current. "
We constantly see everybody walking their dog right by us.”
Kiki’s occupies the former space of Element Boutique, a retail venture Mane closed during the pandemic.
“Once COVID passed, I just wanted to do something really different with the space," Mane said. "And it just lends itself to coffee, because the clients come in and … either they're running late because they stopped and got coffee or they wish they had gotten a coffee on their way to get their hair done.”
Kiki’s is named after Mane’s chihuahua, whose photo graces the walls in the space — and who regularly makes appearances at the salon next door. The tiny dog’s large personality inspired the coffee shop’s tagline: “Dogs are saints and coffee is religion.”
Kiki’s is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. In mid-August, it will extend its hours until 7 p.m. At that point, it also will offer grab-and-go food items, including avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and more. Additionally, Mane has future plans to launch a spirits program with mixed drinks
.
