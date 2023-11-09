Northwest San Antonio’s Thirty Grind coffee bar to open Friday, Nov. 10

“The time has come!! We invite you to stop by this weekend for our soft opening,” a Tuesday Instagram post read. The post went on to note that the cafe would be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and would offer promotions and discounts throughout the weekend.
Earlier social media posts highlight partnerships with local small businesses Pulp Coffee Roasters and baker and personal chef Janet Allen. Allen is the mind behind the cafe’s sweets, including matcha blondies, cinnamon croissant bread, vegan carrot oat bars and classic blueberry scones.
Thirty Grind took over the space formerly occupied by another coffee-forward concept: pup-friendly Cool Beans Cafe. Cool Beans closed earlier this summer after eight years in operation, but assured its coffee-coveting fan base that Thirty Grind would take good care of them moving forward.
Thirty Grind is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, Suite #8123.
