Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

The 2022 closure of LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe came a sad surprise to many, but a local restaurateur has breathed new life into the property.Ay Que Chula — a brightly colored nightspot from Ricky Ortiz, the mind behind El Camino and Bésame food-truck parks — is now open inside the high-profile space on the Main Strip, the city's LGBTQ+ nightlife district.In a Dec. 27 social media post, Ortiz announced his new drinkery at 1503 N. Main Ave. is open 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Upgrades to the space include a collection of TVs and patio games, he noted, adding that a revamped kitchen will start doling out Mexican eats this week.The spot also offers free parking in the garage to its rear.Though not billed as an exclusively LGBTQ+ venue, Ortiz told the Current last July that he plans to retain its reputation for being a safe space for the queer community.Luther's Cafe closed in fall 2022 , citing staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.