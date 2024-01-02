EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

Brightly colored nightspot Ay Que Chula is open daily until 2 a.m. and will begin serving food next week.

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave. - Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula
Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula
Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.
The 2022 closure of LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe came a sad surprise to many, but a local restaurateur has breathed new life into the property.

Ay Que Chula — a brightly colored nightspot from Ricky Ortiz, the mind behind El Camino and Bésame food-truck parks — is now open inside the high-profile space on the Main Strip, the city's LGBTQ+ nightlife district.

In a Dec. 27 social media post, Ortiz announced his new drinkery at 1503 N. Main Ave. is open 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Upgrades to the space include a collection of TVs and patio games, he noted, adding that a revamped kitchen will start doling out Mexican eats this week.

The spot also offers free parking in the garage to its rear.

Though not billed as an exclusively LGBTQ+ venue, Ortiz told the Current last July that he plans to retain its reputation for being a safe space for the queer community.

Luther's Cafe closed in fall 2022, citing staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

By Nina Rangel

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.

Snoop Dogg taps San Antonio company to collaborate on hemp-based drinks

By Nina Rangel

Snoop partakes during a San Antonio concert appearance.

Dining Disorder: San Antonio restaurants continued to face turmoil in 2023

By Nina Rangel

In December, Deco Pizzeria owner Jacob Valenzuela posted on social media that the restaurant was at risk of closure.

Tastemakers: San Antonio’s 10 most exciting restaurant openings in 2023

By Nina Rangel

Tokyo Cowboy markets itself as a "whisky diner."

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us