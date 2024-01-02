Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Ay Que Chula
Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.
The 2022 closure of LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe came a sad surprise to many, but a local restaurateur has breathed new life into the property.
Ay Que Chula — a brightly colored nightspot from Ricky Ortiz, the mind behind El Camino and Bésame food-truck parks — is now open inside the high-profile space on the Main Strip, the city's LGBTQ+ nightlife district.
In a Dec. 27 social media post, Ortiz announced his new drinkery at 1503 N. Main Ave. is open 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Upgrades to the space include a collection of TVs and patio games, he noted, adding that a revamped kitchen will start doling out Mexican eats this week.
The spot also offers free parking in the garage to its rear.
Though not billed as an exclusively LGBTQ+ venue, Ortiz told the Current last July
that he plans to retain its reputation for being a safe space for the queer community.
Luther's Cafe closed in fall 2022
, citing staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.
